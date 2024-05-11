Sign up
Photo 4879
Half a Foggy Morning
Self-explanatory!
11th May 2024
11th May 24
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9912
photos
197
followers
206
following
1336% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th May 2024 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
fog
,
mist
,
may24words
,
mayhalf-2024
,
bring on the sun
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great choice!
May 12th, 2024
Wendy Bowden
i like how the tree branch integrates in both halves, lovely capture
May 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture for half and half.
May 12th, 2024
