Photo 4880
Half-masked
It resides at the VERY BOTTOM of my purse but occupies the top half of this photo.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
mask
,
useless
,
may24words
,
mayhalf-2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Clever choice for h/h !
May 12th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Ha, ha, nice!
May 12th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Neat half and half!
May 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I finally stopped carrying one in my handbag when I changed from winter to summer! Still have some in my car.
May 12th, 2024
