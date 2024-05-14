Previous
Half Mac by olivetreeann
Half Mac

Today's word- macaroni. This kind is made from chick peas which means I can have it on my AIP program- yay!
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1337% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
yes it is a pretty box! A great photo too. How do they taste?
May 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great edit!
May 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I love your end result!
May 14th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Creative edit!
May 15th, 2024  
