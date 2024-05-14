Sign up
Photo 4882
Half Mac
Today's word- macaroni. This kind is made from chick peas which means I can have it on my AIP program- yay!
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
macaroni
,
may24words
,
mayhalf-2024
,
pretty box isn't it?
katy
ace
yes it is a pretty box! A great photo too. How do they taste?
May 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great edit!
May 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I love your end result!
May 14th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Creative edit!
May 15th, 2024
