Previous
A Glorious Day at Grey Towers by olivetreeann
Photo 4918

A Glorious Day at Grey Towers

I'm so glad the day we visited Grey Towers was pleasant and the temperature was just right. It was 91 degrees Fahrenheit today!
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely perspective keeping us wanting to see more :-)
June 20th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
What a neat building, It has been over 100F (40C) here for the last 3 days! Not my kind of weather! lol
June 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I wish we could have a cross continent heat exchanger. Love the pov.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise