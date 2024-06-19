Sign up
Previous
Photo 4918
A Glorious Day at Grey Towers
I'm so glad the day we visited Grey Towers was pleasant and the temperature was just right. It was 91 degrees Fahrenheit today!
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st June 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
weather
,
garden
,
grey towers
,
june24words
Corinne C
ace
A lovely perspective keeping us wanting to see more :-)
June 20th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
What a neat building, It has been over 100F (40C) here for the last 3 days! Not my kind of weather! lol
June 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I wish we could have a cross continent heat exchanger. Love the pov.
June 20th, 2024
