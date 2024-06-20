Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4919
30 Wild Days to Look Up
This little fellow greeted me as I got out of my car to go into work today. It took me a few seconds to find him! But how nice to look up and see him singing away.
It's been another long and hot day. I'll be back tomorrow.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9996
photos
192
followers
203
following
1347% complete
View this month »
4912
4913
4914
4915
4916
4917
4918
4919
Latest from all albums
4916
4825
4826
4917
4918
4827
4828
4919
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th June 2024 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house sparrow
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Barb
ace
So pretty, Ann, and I love the framing!
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close