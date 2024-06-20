Previous
30 Wild Days to Look Up by olivetreeann
Photo 4919

30 Wild Days to Look Up

This little fellow greeted me as I got out of my car to go into work today. It took me a few seconds to find him! But how nice to look up and see him singing away.

It's been another long and hot day. I'll be back tomorrow.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Barb ace
So pretty, Ann, and I love the framing!
June 21st, 2024  
