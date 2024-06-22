Previous
The Hole Story by olivetreeann
Photo 4921

The Hole Story

Perfectly imperfect.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1348% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
Very nice. I like the hole!!!
June 23rd, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Great detail!
June 23rd, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice closeup
June 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise