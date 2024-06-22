Sign up
Previous
Photo 4921
The Hole Story
Perfectly imperfect.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10000
photos
192
followers
203
following
1348% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
31st May 2024 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
iris
,
30-days-wild2024
,
who caused it?
Mickey Anderson
ace
Very nice. I like the hole!!!
June 23rd, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Great detail!
June 23rd, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice closeup
June 23rd, 2024
