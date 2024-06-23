Sign up
Photo 4922
Wildly Low Key Puddle
Finally caught up with the 52 week challenge and on track with everything else.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
7
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10002
photos
192
followers
203
following
1348% complete
View this month »
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
shadows
,
puddle
,
low-key
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
,
52wc-2024-w25
KV
ace
This is magnificent… love the tones… it could almost be a H&H too.
June 23rd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
June 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Neat looking B&W image.
June 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
It looks quite spooky.
June 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderfully mysterious
June 23rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
Like a mosaic. Nice look. I'm very far behind on 52 week challenge. perhaps that should be what I focus on this week.
June 23rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice for the challenge.
June 23rd, 2024
