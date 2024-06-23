Previous
Wildly Low Key Puddle by olivetreeann
Photo 4922

Wildly Low Key Puddle

Finally caught up with the 52 week challenge and on track with everything else.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1348% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
This is magnificent… love the tones… it could almost be a H&H too.
June 23rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
June 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Neat looking B&W image.
June 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
It looks quite spooky.
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderfully mysterious
June 23rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
Like a mosaic. Nice look. I'm very far behind on 52 week challenge. perhaps that should be what I focus on this week.
June 23rd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice for the challenge.
June 23rd, 2024  
