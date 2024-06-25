Previous
Wild for National Leon Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4924

Wild for National Leon Day

This was shot back in March when my friend Louisa and I did the Covered Bridges of Allentown Tour. It's in the park near Bogert's Covered Bridge. It certainly came in handy for today's prompt!
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise