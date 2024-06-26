Sign up
Photo 4925
Don't Look Down on Me
No matter where you look in the natural world there is always a photo taking place.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10009
photos
192
followers
204
following
Tags
bee
,
leaves
,
buttercup
,
june23words
,
30-days-wild24
katy
ace
Oh how pretty Ann. Not everyone is as observant as you are though!
June 27th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Great eye to catch that!
June 27th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty scene!
June 27th, 2024
