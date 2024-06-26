Previous
Don't Look Down on Me by olivetreeann
Don't Look Down on Me

No matter where you look in the natural world there is always a photo taking place.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Oh how pretty Ann. Not everyone is as observant as you are though!
June 27th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Great eye to catch that!
June 27th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty scene!
June 27th, 2024  
