Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4926
Wild and Green
The word of the day prompt- green- and the 30 Days Wild Challenge came together in this image of some ferns growing in the garden at the Marie Zimmerman House.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10016
photos
192
followers
204
following
1350% complete
View this month »
4921
4922
4923
4924
4925
4926
4927
4928
Latest from all albums
4925
4926
4835
4836
4927
4928
4837
4838
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th June 2024 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferns
,
june24words
,
30-days-wid24
Barb
ace
Such a beautifully-filled frame, Ann! lovely light on these ferns!
June 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close