Wild and Green by olivetreeann
Photo 4926

Wild and Green

The word of the day prompt- green- and the 30 Days Wild Challenge came together in this image of some ferns growing in the garden at the Marie Zimmerman House.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Barb ace
Such a beautifully-filled frame, Ann! lovely light on these ferns!
June 29th, 2024  
