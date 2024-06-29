Previous
Wild Vintage Garden by olivetreeann
Photo 4928

Wild Vintage Garden

Today's word was garden and it brought to mind this over-grown one at the Marie Zimmerman House. I decided to give it a sepia coloring to imitate what a photo in Marie's day may have looked like.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice choice
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise