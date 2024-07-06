Sign up
Previous
Photo 4935
Clear Blue Skies Today
After TWO massive rainstorms last night complete with lightning and thunder that jolted both of us awake from a fretfully hot night of very little sleep!
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10029
photos
192
followers
204
following
1352% complete
4928
4929
4930
4931
4932
4933
4934
4935
Tags
summer
,
blue sky
,
july24words
Dorothy
ace
The blue sky is always so clean and clear after a storm I think!
July 7th, 2024
