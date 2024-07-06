Previous
Clear Blue Skies Today by olivetreeann
Photo 4935

Clear Blue Skies Today

After TWO massive rainstorms last night complete with lightning and thunder that jolted both of us awake from a fretfully hot night of very little sleep!
Ann H. LeFevre

Dorothy
The blue sky is always so clean and clear after a storm I think!
July 7th, 2024  
