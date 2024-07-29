Previous
Cheddar on Blue by olivetreeann
Cheddar on Blue

We sliced up some cheddar cheese for VBS snacks today. How timely was that for today's opposites: sliced or whole!
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre


@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
bkb in the city
Nice shot. I love cheese
July 30th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
@bkbinthecity Thanks Brian! So do I!
July 30th, 2024  
katy
Opposite colors on the color wheel Ann! Great image
July 30th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Very nice colours!
July 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Nice contrasting colours. I love cheese - probably too much!
July 30th, 2024  
Corinne C
Yummy
July 30th, 2024  
