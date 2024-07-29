Sign up
Previous
Photo 4958
Cheddar on Blue
We sliced up some cheddar cheese for VBS snacks today. How timely was that for today's opposites: sliced or whole!
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
6
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10078
photos
194
followers
204
following
1358% complete
Tags
cheese
,
cheddar cheese
,
july24words
bkb in the city
Nice shot. I love cheese
July 30th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@bkbinthecity
Thanks Brian! So do I!
July 30th, 2024
katy
ace
Opposite colors on the color wheel Ann! Great image
July 30th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice colours!
July 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice contrasting colours. I love cheese - probably too much!
July 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Yummy
July 30th, 2024
