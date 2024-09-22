Previous
Flowers on the Organ at Parkside Chapel by olivetreeann
Photo 5013

Flowers on the Organ at Parkside Chapel

Don't worry- no spilling with this vase- the flowers are silk.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Lovely! I would like to see this not so bright - softer. Its very clever!
September 23rd, 2024  
KWind ace
Nicely processed.
September 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Really lovely!
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise