Photo 5013
Flowers on the Organ at Parkside Chapel
Don't worry- no spilling with this vase- the flowers are silk.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
flowers
,
lantern
,
parkside chapel
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely! I would like to see this not so bright - softer. Its very clever!
September 23rd, 2024
KWind
ace
Nicely processed.
September 23rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Really lovely!
September 23rd, 2024
