Previous
Rock 'n Roll Sparkle by olivetreeann
Photo 5019

Rock 'n Roll Sparkle

There was plenty of sparkle on the midway yesterday. We found the T-bird crashing through the top of this amusement rather humorous.

I'm heading back home today after a lovely 4 days in Maine!
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Such a fun image
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise