Parkside Chapel Door Study by olivetreeann
Photo 5020

Parkside Chapel Door Study

Such fine detail on such a small piece of hardware!
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , so much patterns to admire !
September 29th, 2024  
