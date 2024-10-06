Sign up
Photo 5027
Ocean View
I went just a little bit beyond this point on my walk, and if Joan hadn't been patiently waiting for me in her car, I would have sat here for quiet some time. It was a beautiful view, even with the overcast sky.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
5
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Joan Robillard
ace
Been so long since I have made it out there.
October 6th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful composition
October 6th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah I’d love to be sitting there
October 6th, 2024
KV
ace
Gorgeous composition… I want to be sitting on that bench looking out at the water.
October 6th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Ann, this is really nice. It elicits a nice sense of calm
October 6th, 2024
