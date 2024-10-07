Sign up
Photo 5028
Wooden Cascade
Long day- will fill in the details later.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
*lynn
so much texture!
October 8th, 2024
eDorre
Wonderful shapes and textures
October 8th, 2024
