Cornelia Pinchot's Evening Gown

This shot was taken back in June when Rachel and Joan visited. We had gone to Grey Towers, the home of Gifford and Cornelia Pinchot. Pinchot was governor of Pennsylvania twice and his stylish wife played her role of first lady well. But apparently she was also quite down-to-earth doing all her own gardening and designing numerous things around the property. There was an exhibit of some of her clothing going on when we visited and the saying on the wall here caught my eye. You can also see an image of Cornelia in the background. This image came to mind when I finally sat down to upload a shot for today's word- outfit. I'm sure there was a classy hat to match this hand-stitched silk gown. And of course the outfit would be topped off with silk gloves and a nice string of pearls!