Previous
Photo 5032
Autumn Gold
Self explanatory!
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
8th October 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
October 12th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely and very seasonally appropriate .
October 12th, 2024
