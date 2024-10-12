Sign up
Previous
Photo 5033
Ornamental Memories
For today's word- ornament. My granddaughter Leigh and grandson Sam made these ornaments in 2011. They were 5 and 3 at the time!
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
12th October 2024 3:05pm
Tags
ornaments
,
oct24words
L. H.
ace
So happy and colorful.
October 13th, 2024
