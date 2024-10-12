Previous
Ornamental Memories by olivetreeann
Photo 5033

Ornamental Memories

For today's word- ornament. My granddaughter Leigh and grandson Sam made these ornaments in 2011. They were 5 and 3 at the time!
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
L. H. ace
So happy and colorful.
October 13th, 2024  
