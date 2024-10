An Oval of Fall Colors

I decided to do a this-way-that-way duo today. This is looking to the left of the bridge and the looking left view is in my other album.



The fall colors are really starting to show up but in pockets. They say it's connected to the kind of spring and summer we had this year- whoever they are! The frame is also a nod to the word of the day- oval. It's been a beautiful fall so far!