Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5050
Reflection Tree
The stream was the lowest I'd ever seen it when Jeff and I took our walk last Sunday, but a little play with some leaves on the water and the reflection of the tree they were once attached to produced this image, which I rather like!
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10264
photos
191
followers
199
following
1383% complete
View this month »
5043
5044
5045
5046
5047
5048
5049
5050
Latest from all albums
4956
5047
5048
4957
5049
4958
5050
4959
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th October 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
leaves
,
autumn
Diane
ace
I like it, too!
October 30th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is delicious. So much to see.
October 30th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Very impressionistic (is that a word?!). Love it!
October 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close