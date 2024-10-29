Previous
Reflection Tree by olivetreeann
Photo 5050

Reflection Tree

The stream was the lowest I'd ever seen it when Jeff and I took our walk last Sunday, but a little play with some leaves on the water and the reflection of the tree they were once attached to produced this image, which I rather like!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1383% complete

Diane ace
I like it, too!
October 30th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
This is delicious. So much to see.
October 30th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Very impressionistic (is that a word?!). Love it!
October 30th, 2024  
