Photo 5051
Dr. DeFuccio School Mural
I had only a few seconds to snap a shot of this mural as we were stopped at a traffic light, but it was just enough time to catch something.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
school
,
mural
,
street art
,
52wc-2024-w44
KWind
ace
Great art work.
October 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful against the automnal color of the tree
October 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
The autumnal colour compliments the artwork really well!
October 30th, 2024
