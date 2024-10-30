Previous
Dr. DeFuccio School Mural by olivetreeann
Dr. DeFuccio School Mural

I had only a few seconds to snap a shot of this mural as we were stopped at a traffic light, but it was just enough time to catch something.
KWind ace
Great art work.
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful against the automnal color of the tree
October 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
The autumnal colour compliments the artwork really well!
October 30th, 2024  
