Reflections on the Wall 1

My photo club runs a "theme of the month" challenge each month. This month the theme is reflections and as I was shooting the wall at the 9-11 memorial in Liberty State Park I noticed the reflections of the people viewing the names had a ghostly appearance. I thought that was quite appropriate for all the lives represented on this wall. I chose a spot, waited for the people to walk into it and then snapped the shot.