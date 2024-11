Reflections on the Wall 2

After I'd captured yesterday's image, I noticed a family was also walking past the wall. I waited for them to come in view and took an image of their reflections as well. I loved the colors on this one- especially the pop of red from the little girl's coat. It reminds me of the scene in Schindler's List of the little girl with the red coat. Although I have never seen the movie, l have heard about the image.