Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5056
OWO- 7 Rule of Odds
Dipped into the archives for this one as I was not happy with the images I took today. It was taken back in June at the Marie at the Marie Zimmerman House.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10276
photos
192
followers
199
following
1385% complete
View this month »
5049
5050
5051
5052
5053
5054
5055
5056
Latest from all albums
5053
4962
4963
5054
4964
5055
5056
4965
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th June 2024 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dining room
,
owo-7
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close