Photo 5066
Main Street Billville
Main Street is part of a complete village with a camera shop and a number of other enterprises at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum. But don't let the cobblestone thruway fool you- it's completely "inside"!
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
3
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10302
photos
194
followers
202
following
1388% complete
5061
5062
5063
5064
5065
5066
5067
5068
4974
257
4975
5066
5067
4976
4977
5068
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th November 2024 12:47pm
Tags
motorcycles
,
main street
,
nov24words
,
bill's old bike barn and museum
Shutterbug
ace
Wow, that sounds extraordinary. I love the pov.
November 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful looking and sounding place beautifully captured.
November 17th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Billville looks very warm and inviting. I see many of the citizens favour motorcycles as a means of transportation. Fitting for Bills old bike barn.
November 17th, 2024
