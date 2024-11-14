Previous
Main Street Billville by olivetreeann
Main Street Billville

Main Street is part of a complete village with a camera shop and a number of other enterprises at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum. But don't let the cobblestone thruway fool you- it's completely "inside"!
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Shutterbug ace
Wow, that sounds extraordinary. I love the pov.
November 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful looking and sounding place beautifully captured.
November 17th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Billville looks very warm and inviting. I see many of the citizens favour motorcycles as a means of transportation. Fitting for Bills old bike barn.
November 17th, 2024  
