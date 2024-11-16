Previous
A Glimpse Beyond the Door by olivetreeann
A Glimpse Beyond the Door

A glimpse into the "elite" tack room of Pleasant Ridge Farm. All the top-winning horses' saddles, reins, and ribbons were in there. When you entered the room you could feel the dedication and success.

I thought it was a good image to pull from the archives for today's word.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light.
November 17th, 2024  
