Photo 5068
A Glimpse Beyond the Door
A glimpse into the "elite" tack room of Pleasant Ridge Farm. All the top-winning horses' saddles, reins, and ribbons were in there. When you entered the room you could feel the dedication and success.
I thought it was a good image to pull from the archives for today's word.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
door
horse
doorway
tack room
nov24words
Diana
Beautiful capture and light.
November 17th, 2024
