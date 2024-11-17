About Me

I have never been good at summarizing myself in a photo- or even with words! But since today would have been my father's birthday (were he still with us) I got to thinking of myself in terms of my parents, especially my dad.



The center image was taken by my mother on Father's Day, 1961. Dad and I are churning ice cream- well, Dad's doing the work and I'm watching! I learned a lot watching my dad- and not just about ice cream making. I learned about creativity and ingenuity when it comes to tackling problems. I learned about loyalty and love. I learned about humor, laughter and how a smile can really make someone's day. I learned about faith, being humble and what it takes to be a good neighbor. I learned to see people; not color. So, if I'm going to talk about me, and the things that I give value to, I have to first talk about my father because he helped to shape the person that I am. I miss you Dad!