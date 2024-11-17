Previous
About Me by olivetreeann
Photo 5069

About Me

I have never been good at summarizing myself in a photo- or even with words! But since today would have been my father's birthday (were he still with us) I got to thinking of myself in terms of my parents, especially my dad.

The center image was taken by my mother on Father's Day, 1961. Dad and I are churning ice cream- well, Dad's doing the work and I'm watching! I learned a lot watching my dad- and not just about ice cream making. I learned about creativity and ingenuity when it comes to tackling problems. I learned about loyalty and love. I learned about humor, laughter and how a smile can really make someone's day. I learned about faith, being humble and what it takes to be a good neighbor. I learned to see people; not color. So, if I'm going to talk about me, and the things that I give value to, I have to first talk about my father because he helped to shape the person that I am. I miss you Dad!
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Diane ace
Both your collage and your words are a wonderful tribute to your father.
November 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Your dad sounds like he was a wonderful man and how fortunate for you. Great photos...
November 18th, 2024  
