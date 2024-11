The Cross in the Woods

Karen and I went back to the Delaware National Park last Friday for another hike. This time we made our own trail through the undergrowth and trees to find this cross. It used to be part of an outdoor chapel for a summer camp that is long gone now. It was situated at the end of a pathway (like an aisle) lined with tall evergreens, however storms have brought down other trees across the path so there is no longer a straight view to the cross from the front. This picture was taken from the back.