Autumn Comes to the Delaware River by olivetreeann
Autumn Comes to the Delaware River

You can't really see it here, but the Delaware River is very low. The golden glow of Autumn however, is not. For the word of the day- Autumn (or Spring).
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Zilli~ ace
Great fall scenery
November 21st, 2024  
KV ace
Pretty fall scene.
November 21st, 2024  
