Photo 5073
A Meeting of the Minds
Word of the day- fork- and here are two that decided to hang out in the kitchen sink.
My apologies for the massive upload- but I'm caught up now.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
fork
,
nov24words
KV
ace
Quite different styles… nice contrast.
November 21st, 2024
