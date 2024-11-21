Previous
A Meeting of the Minds by olivetreeann
A Meeting of the Minds

Word of the day- fork- and here are two that decided to hang out in the kitchen sink.

My apologies for the massive upload- but I'm caught up now.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
KV ace
Quite different styles… nice contrast.
November 21st, 2024  
