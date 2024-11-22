It Runs in the Family

Whenever I see old camera equipment like this it reminds me of my father and all the pictures he used to take- mostly home movies by the time I was in grade school. I still have an old camera bag of his and a few bulbs, assorted odds and ends, and several film canisters. Fun mementos and probably part of the explanation for my love of photography too.



This shot was taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum. He has a "camera shop" full of old cameras from numerous eras and all the other things that go along with photography-tripods, camera bags, film editing doodads- etc! I thought this was a good image for today's word- hobby.