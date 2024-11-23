Previous
Running the Numbers by olivetreeann
Running the Numbers

One of these number shots was not on display at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum. I'm sure you can tell which one!

For today's word: numbers
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I would guess the QR code?
November 24th, 2024  
KWind ace
Cool collage. My dad was born in 1939.
November 24th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Love this!
November 24th, 2024  
