Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5076
Photo Friends
Capturing my unsuspecting friends as take their photographs or scope out the scenery. I did not take the shot in the lower right- but the inlay in the lens is mine.
This is a really lame attempt to put together a picture for the word of the day- friends!
Take a look, but feel free to move on-
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10320
photos
195
followers
203
following
1390% complete
View this month »
5070
5071
5072
5073
5074
5075
5076
5077
Latest from all albums
5074
4983
5075
4984
5076
4985
4986
5077
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
john
,
karen
,
eric
,
composite
,
joan
,
louisa
,
nov24words
Diana
ace
I like the way you did this and would not know to take shots of my friends, they are all so far away.
November 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close