Photo 5078
Thankful for Beauty in Unexpected Places
Today's word: thankful. I'm not only thankful that 365 has honed my ability to see beauty in unique and unexpected places, but for all the wonderful people it has introduced me too.
Another massive upload- please do not feel obligated to comment on all of them- just one or two is fine!
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
vine
,
texture
,
thankful
,
nov24words
Diana
ace
Fabulous lines and textures.
November 30th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Simple yet rather complex, fav!
November 30th, 2024
