Thankful for Beauty in Unexpected Places by olivetreeann
Photo 5078

Thankful for Beauty in Unexpected Places

Today's word: thankful. I'm not only thankful that 365 has honed my ability to see beauty in unique and unexpected places, but for all the wonderful people it has introduced me too.

Another massive upload- please do not feel obligated to comment on all of them- just one or two is fine!
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Diana ace
Fabulous lines and textures.
November 30th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Simple yet rather complex, fav!
November 30th, 2024  
