52 Week Challenge Creepy

Week number 48 of the 52 Week Challenge- this week we were challenged to photograph something "creepy." I didn't have any plans to visit an old, spooky building, so I turned this red telephone booth taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum into something Alfred Hitchcock might put in one of his movies.



Another massive upload- please do not feel obligated to comment on all of them- just one or two is fine!