Photo 5080
Cloudy Day Stroll
Today's words were sand/sea/snow- here's two out of three from my trip to Maine in September.
Another massive upload- please do not feel obligated to comment on all of them- just one or two is fine!
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10327
photos
195
followers
203
following
1392% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
25th September 2024 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
sea
,
maine
,
ellis beach
,
nov24words
Diane
ace
This really captures the essence of beach, sea and sky.
November 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this lovely beach scene, gorgeous cloudscape too.
November 30th, 2024
