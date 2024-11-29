Previous
Begins with T by olivetreeann
Photo 5081

Begins with T

Word of the day- Begins with T. Tractor begins with T. (o:

Taken at the Cumberland County Fair in September when I was visiting Joan.

Another massive upload- please do not feel obligated to comment on all of them- just one or two is fine!
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Bright and beautiful with a neat POV
November 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
That is as bright as they come, great shot and perspective.
November 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact