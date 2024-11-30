Previous
What's Next? by olivetreeann
Photo 5082

What's Next?

December.

How did we get here so quickly?!
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Hard to believe where November went to!
December 1st, 2024  
eDorre ace
No idea! Fun take on "what's next?"
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact