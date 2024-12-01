Previous
Abstract 84 by olivetreeann
Photo 5083

Abstract 84

Self explanatory!
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Well done, great abstract!
December 2nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific Annfoolery. I love the colors.
December 2nd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful colors.
December 2nd, 2024  
katy ace
I like the colors and the high key
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact