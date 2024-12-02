Previous
Next
Stringed Instrument Abstract 1 by olivetreeann
Photo 5084

Stringed Instrument Abstract 1

Any ideas as to what it is?
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1393% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact