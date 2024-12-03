Previous
Stringed Instrument Abstract 2 by olivetreeann
Stringed Instrument Abstract 2

Any ideas as to what it is?
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Jessica Eby ace
Oooh.... I am probably bad at this, lol... Harp?
December 4th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I was also going to say a harp. I like the abstractness of this image.
December 4th, 2024  
