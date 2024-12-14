Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5096
Jolly and Joyful
Smiles for the word of the day from a very jolly trio.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10367
photos
195
followers
203
following
1397% complete
View this month »
5093
5094
5095
5096
5097
5098
5099
5100
Latest from all albums
5006
5098
5007
5099
5008
5009
5010
5100
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
6th December 2019 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smiles
,
joyful
,
snowmen
,
jolly
,
dec24words
,
holiday2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close