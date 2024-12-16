Previous
Snowflakes and Stars by olivetreeann
Snowflakes and Stars

A little editing fun on an old photo of some star shaped Christmas lights. The word of the day was "stars".
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
December 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Love it, Ann!
December 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
How beautiful, they look like my perfume bottle ;-)
December 22nd, 2024  
