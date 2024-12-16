Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 5098
Snowflakes and Stars
A little editing fun on an old photo of some star shaped Christmas lights. The word of the day was "stars".
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
3
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10367
photos
195
followers
203
following
1397% complete
5093
5094
5095
5096
5097
5098
5099
5100
5006
5098
5007
5099
5008
5009
5010
5100
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
15th December 2019 6:20pm
Tags
stars
,
snowflakes
,
dec24words
,
holiday2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
December 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Love it, Ann!
December 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
How beautiful, they look like my perfume bottle ;-)
December 22nd, 2024
