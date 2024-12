52 Week Challenge Ho Ho Ho

My apologies for yet another massive upload! You know the drill though- you don't need to comment on them all- just pick one or two and then move on!



This shot is 40 years old exactly! Where does the time go? Christopher looks a little grumpy but I think I just caught him off-guard. He liked visiting Santa. A little history here too- I came to this store as a child to see Santa as well. This was originally a film shot which I'd scanned into a computer, so there's quite a soft feel to it.