Photo 5109
Sweet Delights
An ornament my sister gave me many years ago. I'm sure if her cookies were real, they'd truly be sweet delights.
For the word of the day- sweet delights.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
7
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10385
photos
195
followers
204
following
1400% complete
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
21st December 2018 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ornament
,
cookies
,
dec24words
,
holiday2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful ornament… wonderful image
December 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Cute. Great editing, as always
December 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous edit
December 29th, 2024
katy
ace
Oh how cute and I love the snowy frame you put around it.
December 29th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very sweet!
December 29th, 2024
