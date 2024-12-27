Previous
Next
Sweet Delights by olivetreeann
Photo 5109

Sweet Delights

An ornament my sister gave me many years ago. I'm sure if her cookies were real, they'd truly be sweet delights.

For the word of the day- sweet delights.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful ornament… wonderful image
December 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Cute. Great editing, as always
December 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous edit
December 29th, 2024  
katy ace
Oh how cute and I love the snowy frame you put around it.
December 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very sweet!
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact