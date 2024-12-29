Sign up
Photo 5111
Relaxing Music with Gampy
Well, as relaxing as it can get for two active boys!
Word of the day prompt- relaxing
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10392
photos
195
followers
204
following
Tags
guitar
,
music
,
man
,
boys
,
dec24words
katy
ace
Sweet memory shot and I like the processing
January 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Freezing a special moment in time shot!
January 1st, 2025
Rick Schies
ace
A great photo of the crew
January 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a terrific edit.
January 1st, 2025
