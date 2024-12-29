Previous
Relaxing Music with Gampy by olivetreeann
Photo 5111

Relaxing Music with Gampy

Well, as relaxing as it can get for two active boys!

Word of the day prompt- relaxing
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
katy ace
Sweet memory shot and I like the processing
January 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Freezing a special moment in time shot!
January 1st, 2025  
Rick Schies ace
A great photo of the crew
January 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a terrific edit.
January 1st, 2025  
