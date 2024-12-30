Sign up
Photo 5111
Memories
My son Christopher in 1984 on the left.
His son Micah in 2024 on the right.
Memories sure to make us smile for years to come!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
boys
,
dec24words
,
holiday2024
eDorre
ace
Too cute!
December 30th, 2024
Diane
ace
Like father, like son. So neat!
December 30th, 2024
