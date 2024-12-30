Previous
Memories by olivetreeann
Photo 5111

Memories

My son Christopher in 1984 on the left.
His son Micah in 2024 on the right.

Memories sure to make us smile for years to come!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Too cute!
December 30th, 2024  
Diane ace
Like father, like son. So neat!
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact